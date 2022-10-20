City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 2, 2022 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Specific Plan Amendment (SPA) 21-229 – Specific Plan Amendments for Forster Ranch, Marblehead Coastal, Marblehead Inland, Rancho San Clemente, Talega).

A public hearing to consider forwarding a recommendation to the City Council on City initiated amendments to the Talega, Rancho San Clemente, Forster Ranch, Marblehead Inland, and Marblehead Coastal Specific Plans (“Amendments”).

The Amendments are a phase of the work program to update the City’s planning documents to be consistent and compatible with the General Plan and Coastal Land Use Plan (LUP), as required by State law. This effort is necessary to comply with State law and Council priorities in the City’s General Plan Strategic Implementation Program (SIP). Consistency between the General Plan, LUP, Zoning Ordinance, and Specific Plans is a high-level priority project identified as Implementation Measure LU1 of the SIP based on Council direction. The Amendments propose the following:

• The Specific Plans will be updated to reflect changes to land use designations adopted in the Centennial General Plan and LUP. The project will update the boundary and labeling of zoning districts on maps. Many hand-drawn maps will be updated using the City’s Geographic Information System (GIS) to improve the clarity and the accuracy of zoning boundaries.

• The Specific Plans will be updated to reflect changes to development standards and regulations adopted in the Centennial General Plan, LUP, and Municipal Zoning Code. Permitted use tables will be updated as needed.

• General Plan goals and policies relevant to certain planning sectors will be incorporated into the documents, including new standards and regulations to encourage the relocation of automobile service uses to the Business and Industrial Park areas.

• The project will also correct erroneous tables, text, and language governing land uses and permitted or conditionally permitted uses without modifying regulations.

The Amendments are exempt from CEQA review. The Amendments are mandatory actions under Government Code Section 65860 and are within the scope of the General Plan EIR and subsequent Addenda, pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Sections 15162 and 15168.

All documents are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment(s) by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

