City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 2, 2022 PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

CULTURAL HERITAGE PERMIT 21-332, ENCROACHMENT PERMIT 22-317, WACH HISTORIC DUPLEX, 161 WEST MARQUITA

A request to consider the rehabilitation, exterior alterations, and a minor 10 square-foot addition to a duplex and garage, and site improvements including a wall within the public right-of-way. The site is on the City’s list of designated historic resources at 161 West Marquita.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6189. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

