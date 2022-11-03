City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 16, 2022 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Zoning Amendment 22-369: Urban Lot Split and Two-Unit Project (SB 9) Ordinance

A public hearing to consider Amendments to Chapter 16.50 (State-Mandated Subdivisions) and Chapter 17.86 (State-Mandated Residential Projects) of the San Clemente Municipal Code to establish objective design standards, development and subdivision standards regulating urban lot spits and two-unit housing projects in accordance with California Senate Bill 9 (“SB9”).

Under California Government Code sections 65852.21, subd. (j), and 66411.7, subd. (n), the adoption of an ordinance by a city or county implementing the provisions of Government Code sections 66411.7 and 65852.21 and regulating urban lot splits and two-unit projects is statutorily exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). Therefore, the proposed ordinance is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that the proposed ordinance implements the laws enacted by SB 9.

Moreover, amendments to Chapter 16.50 are exempt from CEQA review. CEQA Guidelines §15315 (Class 15, Minor Land Divisions) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations applies to projects that consist of the division of property in urbanized areas zoned for residential, commercial, or industrial use into four or fewer parcels, which the State has determined to be a class of projects that will not have a significant effect on the environment. Here, the ordinance is consistent with the exemption class description specified above because the ordinance regulates a single urban lot split of one parcel into two separate lots between 60 percent and 40 percent of the original lot are in a residential zone.

The Zoning Code Amendments to Chapter 17.86 are also exempt from CEQA under Guidelines §15303 (Class 3, New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, which applies to projects that consist of construction and location of limited numbers of new small structures and the conversion of existing small structures from one use to another, including the construction of a second dwelling unit in a residential zone and a duplex or similar multi-family residential structure totaling no more than four dwelling units, which the State has determined to be a class of projects that will not have a significant effect on the environment. Here, the ordinance is consistent with the exemption class described above because the ordinance regulates the construction of two primary dwelling units or, if there is already a primary dwelling unit on the lot, the development of a second primary dwelling unit, in a residential zone.

All documents are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment(s) by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

