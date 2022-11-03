City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 17, 2022 PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Special Activities Permit 22-309, Helping Hands World Wide Food Distribution – San Clemente Outlets

A request to hold three (3) food distribution events on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month beginning November 22 through December 27, 2022 at the underground parking structure at the Outlets located at 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa. Event hours are between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., with setup at 9:30 a.m. and breakdown at 11:30 a.m.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15031 (Class1:Existing Facilities).

Minor Conditional Use Permit 22-064, ReKinect Wellness OC Accsesory Massage – 99 Via Pico Plaza

A request to allow accessory massage services at an existing beauty salon, Monday through Saturday between 10am and 7pm by appointment only.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15031 (Class1:Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator

Related