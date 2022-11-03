City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

ORDINANCE TO ADOPT VARIOUS BUILDING CODE REGULATIONS AND LOCAL AMENDMENTS

A public hearing is scheduled before the City Council of the City of San Clemente on December 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., regarding the adoption of an Ordinance amending Title 15 Buildings and Construction, and Chapter 8.16 Fire Code.

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 15 CHAPTERS 15.05, 15.08, 15.11, 15.12,

15.14, 15.16, 15.17, 15.18, 15.20, 15.22, 15.23 AND TITLE 8 CHAPTER 8.16 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE AND, ADOPTING BY REFERENCE THE 2022 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE (CALIFORNIA CODE OF REGULATIONS, TITLE 24), CONSISTING IN PART OF THE 2022 ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA RESIDENTIAL CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA ELECTRICAL CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA MECHANICAL CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA PLUMBING CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA ENERGY CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA EXISTING BUILDING CODE, THE 2022 CALIFORNIA REFERENCED STANDARDS CODE, AND THE 2022 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, TOGETHER WITH CERTAIN LOCAL ADDITIONS, AMENDMENTS, AND DELETIONS.

In order for these building regulations to be adopted and local amendments effective on January 5, 2023 the City Council introduced the above described Ordinance for first reading at its meeting of November 1, 2022. A public hearing and second reading of the proposed Ordinance will be held December 6, 2022. Pursuant to Government Code section 50022.6, a certified copy of each primary and secondary code to be adopted and/or amended by the Ordinance is on file with the City Clerk as of the date this notice was first published.

California Code of Regulations, Title 24 the 2022 California Building Standards Code, incorporates the family of codes listed below and becomes effective statewide on January 1, 2023 with local amendments becoming effective January 5, 2023.

City Council introduced this Ordinance at its meeting of November 1, 2022. A Public Hearing and Second Reading of the Ordinance is scheduled for December 6, 2022.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on December 6th 2022 at 7:30 pm in the City Hall, 2nd floor Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

Laura Campagnolo Legislative Administrator

