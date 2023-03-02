NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, ON THE PROPOSED SUBMISSION OF THE 2023-2024 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN AND THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE THIRTY (30) DAY COMMENT PERIOD 3/3/23 – 4/3/23

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Clemente City Council will hold a public hearing and public comment period for the Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. This action is taken in compliance with federal regulations [24 CFR 91].

As a recipient of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, the City must prepare a Consolidated Plan every five years. The City is also required to update the related Action Plan annually. The Consolidated Plan is a multi-year strategic plan that identifies housing and community priority needs, strategies to address priority needs, and programs/resources to address these needs. The Action Plan delineates proposed activities to be funded under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CDBG program. The San Clemente City Council approved the current 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan in May 2020. The draft 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan is available for public review.

30-Day Public Comment Period

The required 30-day public comment period for the 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan will begin on March 3, 2023, and end on April 3, 2023. The draft document will be available for public review during regular business hours at City Hall at the Community Development Department at 910 Calle Negocio and on the City’s website at https://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/housing-and-social-services.

Written comments may be submitted to Cecilia Gallardo-Daly, Community Development Director, at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, 92673, or Gallardo-DalyC@san-clemente.org on or before noon April 3, 2023.

2023-2024 Action Plan

To date, HUD has not published FY 2023-2024 CDBG allocations; however, for planning purposes, the City anticipates it will receive an allocation of $297,000 in CDBG funds for FY 2023-2024. Prior year unused funds ($81,679) and housing rehabilitation program income will also be available. Once HUD announces CDBG grants, proposed CDBG allocations will be increased or decreased by a uniform percentage based on the final grant amount or as otherwise directed by the City Council.



The proposed use of CDBG funds includes the following:

Proposed Activity Proposed CDBG Allocation

 Public social services for lower-income persons, seniors, the homeless & youths $44,550

 Housing Rehabilitation & Capital Improvements (including Business $274,729

 Program administration (including Fair Housing services) $59,400

2023-2024 Action Plan Public Hearing

A public hearing is scheduled before the City Council of the City of San Clemente on April 4, 2023, regarding the Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at or prior to the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 pm on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on April 4, 2023, at the San Clemente City Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, Second Floor. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing.

Laura Campagnolo

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council