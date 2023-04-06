NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON APRIL 19, 2023 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Conditional Use Permit 23-072, North Beach Villa Full Alcohol, 1400 Calle Mirador

A request to allow full alcohol service at an existing bed and breakfast inn with one manager’s unit and three guest rooms.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

Conditional Use Permit 22-255, Sancho’s Tacos Full Alcohol, 1101 S. El Camino Real

A request to consider full alcohol service (Type 47 License) for indoor and outdoor consumption at an existing restaurant located at 1101 S. El Camino Real.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the San Clemente City Hall Council Chambers, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further information, contact the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission