NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON APRIL 20, 2023

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Minor Exception Permit 23-037, Hammerslag Arbor, 513 Avenida Presidio

A request to build a new arbor located within the front yard setback of a property in the Residential Low Zone and constructed to complement the architecture of the residence currently under construction.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator