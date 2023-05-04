NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON MAY 18, 2023 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Minor Cultural Heritage Permit 22-364, Ragsdale Addition and Deck Expansion, 256 Avenida Lobeiro

A request to add living space on the second floor and expand an existing second floor deck of a multi-family building abutting a historic resource. The proposed addition and deck expansion are on the front elevation, visible from the historic resource across the street.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1e: Existing Facilities: Additions to existing structures which do not result in an increase over 2,500 square feet or greater than 10,000 square feet provided public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the General Plan and the area in which the project is located is not environmentally sensitive.

Special Activities Permit 23-127, PPA Select Medical Orange County Cup 2023, 111 Avenida Vista Montana

A request for a 4-day special activity permit for a pickleball tournament hosted June 8-11, 2023 on private property at the Lifetime Fitness facilities, operating from 7am to 8pm daily and hosting up to 1,000 daily guests.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15304 (Class 4e: Minor Alterations to Land: Minor temporary use of land having negligible or no permanent effects on the environment, including carnivals, sales of Christmas trees, etc.). The project is exempt because the existing property is designed to accommodate outdoor recreation activity, and the proposed event involves only minor temporary alterations to the property to accommodate the event.

Minor Architectural Permit 22-424 / Minor Exception Permit 22-423, Ely-Bonadonna Residence, 113 W. Mariposa

A request for a second story addition of 735 square feet, along with a proposed rooftop deck and two balconies, at an existing legal non-conforming single-family residence located at 113 West Mariposa.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1e: Existing Facilities: Additions to existing structures which do not result in an increase over 2,500 square feet or greater than 10,000 square feet provided public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the General Plan and the area in which the project is located is not environmentally sensitive.

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at San Clemente City Hall, First Floor Community Room, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Zoning Administrator to express their opinion for or against the requests.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949) 361-6183.

Zoning Administrator