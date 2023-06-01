NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCILOF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

PROPOSED CHANGES TO CHAPTER 13.24 OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE SEWER (WASTEWATER) RATES OF THE CITY .

A Public Hearing to consider a proposal to amend the City of San Clemente Municipal Code Section 13.24 regarding proposed rate modification for the Sewer Utility. The proposed changes were recommended through the completion of a Cost-of-Service Study conducted by Raftelis Financial Consultants. Information relating to this item can be obtained by calling Utility Billing at 949-361-8315 and information may be viewed on the City’s website at https://www.san-clemente.org/sewerratestudy.

If you challenge this rate modification in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be conducted by the San Clemente City Council on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at, 910 Calle Negocio, 2nd Floor, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the project.

For further details, please call or visit the Finance & Administrative Services Department at the above phone number and website where information is on file and available for public inspection.

