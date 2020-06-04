City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JUNE 18, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

206 Avenida De La Grulla – Minor Exception Permit 19-435/Staff Waiver of a Minor Architectural Permit 19-338 – Grulla Addition

A request to consider a 160 square foot expansion to the rear of a residential building with a minor exception to continue the nonconforming side yard setback. The project includes demolition of unpermitted unit and 183 square foot interior remodel to the kitchen, master bedroom, and family room.

Staff recommends that the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Zoning Administrator electronically. Material may be emailed to ScottM1@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 1:00 p.m. on Zoning Administrator meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Zoning Administrator