City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Authorizing Application for Senate Bill 2 (SB2) Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program Grant

A public hearing to authorize the application for Senate Bill 2 (SB2) Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Program Grant. The PLHA program grant application includes a five year plan that details the manner in which the grant funds will be used.

Information related to the grant application is available by contacting Janet Batchelor at (949) 361-6105, or at BatchelorJ@san-clemente.org.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on July 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm via teleconference. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, citizens may participate via the following methods:

Citizens are invited to listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854. Citizens can submit their comments on agenda items to Council electronically. Material may be emailed to Campagnolol@san-clemente.org Transmittal by 4:00 p.m. on Council meeting days is recommended. Comments must indicate by item title or number the agenda item to which they apply, or indicate that they are to be read during the general “oral communications” portion of the meeting. Emails lacking that indication will be forwarded to the City Council’s general email accounts. Depending on the number of comments submitted on a particular item and the total amount of time allocated for the Council meeting, the Council may, at the beginning of its deliberation of an item, limit equally the time allocated for each comment.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council