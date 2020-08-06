City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON AUGUST 19, 2020 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

380 Avenida Pico – Conditional Use Permit 19-334 – Verizon Site at SC Treatment Plant

A request to construct a new monopalm cellular tower with accompanying ground mounted equipment in the City owned water treatment facility property at 380 Ave. Pico. The parcel is zoned as Public and is within the Coastal Zone overlay and the West Pico Corridor Specific Plan.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

612 Avenida Victoria, Suites A-E – Conditional Use Permit Amendment 19-405/Minor Cultural Heritage Permit 19-411/Minor Exception Permit 20-138 – La Galette Conditional Use Permit Amendment and Exterior Improvements

A request to allow: 1) an amendment to La Galette’s Conditional Use Permit to expand the alcohol service area onto adjacent vacant suites; 2) exterior improvements, including additional seating on the sidewalk; and 3) two parking waivers. The property is in the Mixed Use 4 Zone and Architectural and Pedestrian Overlay Districts (MU4-A-P) within the Pier Bowl Specific Plan, and governed by the City’s Local Coastal Program.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

Notice is further given that said public hearings will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held via teleconference on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Planning Commission electronically. Material may be emailed to ScottM1@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 3:00 p.m. on Planning Commission meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission