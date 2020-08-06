City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON AUGUST 19, 2020 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Zoning Amendment 20-258 – Lot Consolidation Ordinance

A request to consider a Zoning Amendment to incorporate Section 17.24.230, Lot Consolidation, into the San Clemente Municipal Code. Section 17.24.230 establishes development standards and policies providing developers incentives for the consolidation of standard and substandard lots in compliance with objectives in the City of San Clemente Housing Element Action Plan Program 2 with the goal to promote increased housing options in residential and mixed-use zones.

Staff recommends that the zoning amendment not be considered a “project” as defined by the State CEQA Guidelines Section 21065 & 15378(a)(1).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held via teleconference on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Planning Commission electronically. Material may be emailed to ScottM1@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 3:00 p.m. on Planning Commission meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission