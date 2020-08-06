City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Zoning Amendment 20-069 – Massage Ordinance

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing to consider a city-initiated proposal to amend the City’s Massage Ordinance. The project would amend San Clemente Municipal Code Title 5 and Title 17, San Clemente Zoning Ordinance, to deter human trafficking activity, clarify existing provisions, and correct erroneous text.

Notice is hereby given that the project has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Pub. Resources Code, § 21000 et seq.) (“CEQA”) and the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., tit. 14, § 15000 et seq.), and the project was found exempt from environmental review pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines sections 15378(b)(2) and 15378(b)(5) because the revisions relate to the ongoing administrative activities and organizational or administrative activities of governments that will not result in direct or indirect physical changes in the environment, and therefore do not constitute a “project” as defined by the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., tit. 14, § 15000 et seq.) and therefore are exempt from CEQA and no further environmental review is required.

The agenda report and proposed code amendments are available to review the Friday evening prior to the meeting at the following link http://www.san-clemente.org/government. The draft Amendments are available for public inspection and comment by contacting Jennifer Savage, AICP, Senior Planner, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6186. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on August 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm via teleconference. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the City Council electronically. Material may be emailed to Campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Transmittal by 4:00 p.m. on Council meeting days is recommended. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised through written public comments delivered to the City of San Clemente.

Information related to the proposed action is available at the Planning Division, at 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection by contacting Christopher Wright at (949) 361-6193.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council