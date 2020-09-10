City of San Clemente: Public Notice

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE

NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the City of San Clemente offices designated to be filled at the General and Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on Tuesday, November 3, 2020:

Member of the City Council, Full Term (4 Years)

Vote for no more than Two

Bill Hart

Software Sales Director

Jeff Provance Jr

Small Business Owner

Charlie Smith

Corporate Banker

Patrick Minnehan

Chief Information Officer

Chris Duncan

Homeland Security Prosecutor

Joseph Kenney

Small Business Owner

Aaron Washington

San Clemente Businessman

Jeff Wellman

Healthcare Sales Director

Gene James

City of San Clemente Councilmember

Thor Johnson

Small Business Owner

Member of the City Council, Short Term (2 Years)

Vote for One

Tyler Boden

Local Business Owner

George T. Gregory

Contractor/Businessman

Jim Dahl

Retired Fire Captain

Jerry Quinlan

Property Manager

Donna Vidrine

Nurse/Business Owner

Steven Knoblock

Businessman/Hearing Officer

Zhen Wu

Architect/Land Planner

Laron Rush

Musician/Businessman

City Treasurer, Full Term (4 Years)

Vote for One

Mark A. Taylor

Incumbent

City Clerk, Full Term (4 Years)

Vote for One

Joanne Baade

City of San Clemente City Clerk

Measure to be Voted on:

Measure BB, San Clemente, City Council Term Limits

Shall a measure be adopted limiting City Council service to two consecutive four-year terms with the ability to again serve as a member of the City Council after being off the City Council for no less than two years?

YES

NO

Joanne Baade

City Clerk of the City of San Clemente