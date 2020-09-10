City of San Clemente: Public Notice

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE
NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the City of San Clemente offices designated to be filled at the General and Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on Tuesday, November 3, 2020:
Member of the City Council, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for no more than Two
Bill Hart
Software Sales Director
Jeff Provance Jr
Small Business Owner
Charlie Smith
Corporate Banker
Patrick Minnehan
Chief Information Officer
Chris Duncan
Homeland Security Prosecutor
Joseph Kenney
Small Business Owner
Aaron Washington
San Clemente Businessman
Jeff Wellman
Healthcare Sales Director
Gene James
City of San Clemente Councilmember
Thor Johnson
Small Business Owner
Member of the City Council, Short Term (2 Years)
Vote for One
Tyler Boden
Local Business Owner
George T. Gregory
Contractor/Businessman
Jim Dahl
Retired Fire Captain
Jerry Quinlan
Property Manager
Donna Vidrine
Nurse/Business Owner
Steven Knoblock
Businessman/Hearing Officer
Zhen Wu
Architect/Land Planner
Laron Rush
Musician/Businessman
City Treasurer, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for One
Mark A. Taylor
Incumbent
City Clerk, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for One
Joanne Baade
City of San Clemente City Clerk
Measure to be Voted on:
Measure BB, San Clemente, City Council Term Limits
Shall a measure be adopted limiting City Council service to two consecutive four-year terms with the ability to again serve as a member of the City Council after being off the City Council for no less than two years?
YES
NO
Joanne Baade
City Clerk of the City of San Clemente
