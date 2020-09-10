Legal Notices, Uncategorized

City of San Clemente: Public Notice

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE
NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the City of San Clemente offices designated to be filled at the General and Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on Tuesday, November 3, 2020:
Member of the City Council, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for no more than Two

Bill Hart
Software Sales Director

Jeff Provance Jr
Small Business Owner

Charlie Smith
Corporate Banker

Patrick Minnehan
Chief Information Officer

Chris Duncan
Homeland Security Prosecutor

Joseph Kenney
Small Business Owner

Aaron Washington
San Clemente Businessman

Jeff Wellman
Healthcare Sales Director

Gene James
City of San Clemente Councilmember

Thor Johnson
Small Business Owner

Member of the City Council, Short Term (2 Years)
Vote for One

Tyler Boden
Local Business Owner

George T. Gregory
Contractor/Businessman

Jim Dahl
Retired Fire Captain

Jerry Quinlan
Property Manager

Donna Vidrine
Nurse/Business Owner

Steven Knoblock
Businessman/Hearing Officer

Zhen Wu
Architect/Land Planner

Laron Rush
Musician/Businessman

City Treasurer, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for One

Mark A. Taylor
Incumbent

City Clerk, Full Term (4 Years)
Vote for One

Joanne Baade
City of San Clemente City Clerk

Measure to be Voted on:

Measure BB, San Clemente, City Council Term Limits

Shall a measure be adopted limiting City Council service to two consecutive four-year terms with the ability to again serve as a member of the City Council after being off the City Council for no less than two years?

YES

NO

Joanne Baade
City Clerk of the City of San Clemente

