City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NO. 1706

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of November 17, 2020, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1706 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA (I) MOVING san clemente municipal code cHAPTER 8.72 RELATING TO SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS FROM TITLE 8 (HEALTH AND SAFETY) TO TITLE 12 (STREETS, SIDEWALKS AND PUBLIC PLACES) AND AMENDING THE SAME; (II) MOVING san clemente municipal code SECTION 8.48.080 RELATING TO amplified SOUND PERMITS FROM TITLE 8 (HEALTH AND SAFETY) TO TITLE 17 (ZONING) AND AMENDING THE SAME; (III) AMENDING SUBSECTION 8.48.090(C); (IV) REPEALING SECTION 17.16.190; AND (V) AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE EXEMPT FROM THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of December 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The agenda for the Regular Meeting of December 1, 2020 will be posted on the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org and on the bulletin boards at the City Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio and at 910 Calle Negocio, no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting.

