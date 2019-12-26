City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NO. 1688

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of December 17, 2019, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1688 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, TO ADOPT, WITH AMENDMENTS, THE 2018 INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY MAINTENANCE CODE AND RELOCATE THE ADOPTED 1997 UNIFORM CODE FOR THE ABATEMENT OF DANGEROUS BUILDINGS TO A NEW CHAPTER 8.78, PROPERTY MAINTENANCE, OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Department, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of December 3, 2019 and was adopted at the City Council meeting of December 17, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: FERGUSON, HAMM, JAMES, WARD, MAYOR BANE

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council