City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NO. 1689

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of December 17, 2019, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1689 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA AMENDING CHAPTER 8.86 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE (RELATING TO PUBLIC CAMPING) IN ITS ENTIRETY, REPEALING ORDINANCES NOS. 1673, 1674, AND 1675, AND FINDING THE ORDINANCE EXEMPT FROM THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of January 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council