City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 17, 2021 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Specific Plan Amendment (SPA) 20-393 – Remove Toll Road References

A public hearing to consider forwarding a recommendation to the City Council on the adoption of City initiated amendments to the Talega Specific Plan, Rancho San Clemente Specific Plan, and Marblehead Coastal Specific Plan. The proposed specific plan amendments involve removing references to the toll road and State Route 241 (SR-241) extension alignment initially designed to skirt the eastern perimeter of San Clemente, but not encroach into San Clemente open spaces. Since the alignment is no longer proposed, the toll road and SR-241 references are outdated and should be removed for document maintenance purposes.

Staff recommends the City find the specific plan amendments do not constitute a “project” subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”). The removal of references to toll roads in the City’s specific plans does not and will not result in any construction, development, or any other activity that has a potential for resulting in either a direct, or reasonably foreseeable indirect, physical change in the environment. Accordingly, approval of the specific plan amendments are not subject to CEQA. (State CEQA Guidelines, §§ 15060, subd. (c)(2)-(3), 15378(a), (b)(5).)

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held via teleconference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

View the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Planning Commission electronically by using the on-line portal available from the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org/PCPublicComment. Transmittal by 3:00 p.m. on Planning Commission meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission

