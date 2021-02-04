City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON FEBRUARY 18, 2021 A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

2316 South El Camino Real – Minor Architectural Permit 20-307 – La Ventura Fences and Gates

A request to consider the addition of fences, walls, and gates to enclose the La Ventura Event Center site for security purposes.

Staff recommends that the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Notice is further given that said public hearing will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Zoning Administrator and held via teleconference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

View the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the Zoning Administrator electronically by using the on-line portal available from the City’s website at www.san-clemente.org/ZAPublicComment. Transmittal by 1:00 p.m. on Zoning Administrator meeting days is recommended.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Planning Division at (949)361-6183.

Zoning Administrator

