City of San Clemente: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

ORDINANCE NO. 1711



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Regular Meeting of March 2, 2021, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1711 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 12.32.130 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE USE OF BICYCLES, INCLUDING ELECTRIC BICYCLES CLASS 1 AND CLASS 2, AND CLASS 3, OTHER ACTIVITIES ON THE PIER, BEACH ACCESS ROAD, BEACH AND BEACH TRAIL.



Persons interested in receiving an inspection copy of the Ordinance are invited to call the Deputy City Clerk at (949) 361-8301 or by email at campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Copies will be emailed or mailed to you at no cost.



NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of February 2, 2021 and was adopted at the Regular City Council meeting of March 2, 2021 by the following vote:

AYES: DUNCAN, FERGUSON, JAMES, KNOBLOCK, MAYOR WARD

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council

Related