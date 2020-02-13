City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NO. 1690

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of February 4, 2020, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1690 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PORTIONS OF CHAPTERS 17.88 (DEFINITIONS), 17.28 (SPECIAL USES), 17.16 (APPLICATIONS), AND 17.12 (DEVELOPMENT REVIEW PROCESS) OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE TO UPDATE PERMITTING REQUIREMENTS FOR SMALL CELL FACILITIES.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of February 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council