City of San Clemente: Public Notice of 30-Day Public Comment Period & Public Hearing To Be Held By the City of San Clemente

REGARDING SUBMISSION OF THE 2020-2024 CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND 2020-2024 ORANGE COUNTY ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Clemente City Council will hold a public comment period and a public hearing for the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, which includes the 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan, amendments to the City’s Citizen Participation Plan, and the 2020-2024 Orange County Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing. This action is taken in compliance with federal regulations [24 CFR 91].

As a recipient of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, the City is required to prepare a Consolidated Plan every five years. The City is also required to update the related Action Plan on an annual basis. The Consolidated Plan is a five-year strategic plan that identifies housing and community needs, strategies to address needs, and programs/resources to address these needs. The Action Plan delineates proposed activities to be funded under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CDBG program. The Citizen Participation Plan outlines the steps the City will take to engage public participation in the use of CDBG funds.

As a recipient of CDBG funds, the City of San Clemente is required to comply with the Fair Housing Act of 1968. In addition to prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, disability, and other protected personal and familial attributes, the City is required to affirmatively further fair housing. The Analysis of Impediments (AI) to Fair Housing Choice is the primary policy document utilized by the City for this purpose. The City is a participant in preparation of the 2020-2024 Orange County Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (Orange County AI).

30-Day Public Comment Period

The required 30-day public comment period for the documents listed above will commence April 17, 2020, and will end May 18, 2020. The draft documents will be available for public review on the City’s website (www.san-clemente.org), and upon request by contacting staff. Written comments regarding the draft documents may be submitted to the attention of Gabriel Perez at San Clemente City Hall – 910 Calle Negocio or by email perezg@san-clemente.org. All written comments must be received by the City no later than 12 PM May 18, 2020.

2020-2021 Action Plan

HUD has notified the City it will receive an allocation of $356,108 in CDBG funds for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. An additional $175,583 in prior year uncommitted funds will also be available for public facility and/or infrastructure improvements. Housing rehabilitation loan repayments will also be available to fund additional housing rehabilitation assistance. The proposed use of CDBG funds for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 includes the following:

Proposed Activity, Proposed CDBG Allocation

Public services for lower income persons and special needs populations, $53,400

Public facility and/or infrastructure improvements, $231,508

Program administration (including Fair Housing counseling) $71,200

Public Hearing

The City is also required to hold a public hearing to obtain additional public comments regarding the documents listed above. Comments can be emailed to campagnolol@san-clemente.org. Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday May 19, 2020, for this purpose. The hearing will be held via teleconference. The City Council meeting will be held at 6:00 PM or soon thereafter. For additional information regarding the hearing (including reasonable requests for special accommodations for persons with disabilities), please contact the City Clerk at (949) 361-8200.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the Public Hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council