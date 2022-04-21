City of San Clemente: Request for Proposal

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE OF

CITY PROPERTIES EAST OF I-5

April 12, 2022

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the City of San Clemente’s electronic procurement and bidding system (PlanetBids) at: https://www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids.

All proposers must first register as a vendor on this website to participate in this Request For Proposal (RFP) or to be added to a prospective bidders list. Proposals must be received prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022. All proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive and will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic proposals submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted.

The primary scope of the project is for the contractor to provide landscape maintenance at designated sites including City parks and City-owned landscaped areas in the City of San Clemente, CA. Additional and more detailed information is provided in the RFP, Specifications and contract documents posted in the City’s PlanetBids website, which should be carefully reviewed by all proposers before submitting a Bid Proposal.

Notice To be published: April 21, 2022

And April 28, 2022

In light of the current situation there will be no pre-proposal meeting held for this project. Any questions regarding the project must be submitted via PlanetBids, prior to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Dated April 12, 2022

City of San Clemente Public Works Department

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

Related