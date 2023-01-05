REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PARKING ENFORCEMENT FOR STREET SWEEPING

City Project No. (TBD)

Bids must be submitted electronically through the City of San Clemente’s electronic procurement and bidding system (PlanetBids) at: https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/28939/portal-home.

All bidders must first register as a vendor on this website to participate in a bid or to be added to a prospective bidders list. Bids must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2023 . All bids received after that time will be considered non-responsive and will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic bids submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted.

The primary scope of the project is for the contractor to provide enforcement of the City’s street sweeping parking restrictions in the Neighborhood Pride Program (NPP) posted areas as well as restricted and paid parking throughout the City of San Clemente, CA.

Additional and more detailed information is provided in the Instructions to Bidders, Specifications and contract documents posted in the City’s PlanetBids website, which should be carefully reviewed by all bidders before submitting a Bid Proposal.

Notice To be published: December 29, 2022

And January 05, 2023

In light of the current situation there will be NO pre-bid meeting held for this Project. Any questions in reference to the project must be submitted via PlanetBids. The deadline to submit any questions will be Monday, January 09, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Dated December 21, 2022

City of San Clemente Public Works Department

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673