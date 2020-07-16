Haley Chi-Sing, San Clemente Times

San Clemente’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a summer drive-in theater throughout July and August. Families will be able to enjoy two family-friendly movies and a night out from the comfort of their own cars.

The Drive-In Theater will be screening Sonic the Hedgehog on Friday, July 17 and Surf’s Up on Friday, August 14. Both showings will also be accompanied by various food trucks for guests to visit during the films.

“(Sonic the Hedgehog) is a newer release, so we thought that would be kind of fun to offer to the community . . . and we went with Surf’s Up, because we’re a surf town and we thought that would also be kind of fun,” said Melissa Muraira, Recreation Supervisor for the City of San Clemente.

The Drive-in Theater will be hosted at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park, also commonly known as the Meadows. All guests are welcome to arrive an hour prior to the scheduled screening of the film, at earliest, and must arrive at least 15 minutes before. All guests are required to watch the movie in their cars and can either listen in on their FM radio transmitter or from the surround sound itself.

According to Muraira, the event was “super popular right off the bat,” with both showings selling out hours after the event was released and guests signing up for the wait list.

“We were trying to think of something so we could still provide a service to the community—something fun for them to do this summer,” said Muraira.

The Drive-in Theater comes after the San Clemente Concert Series was canceled due to COVID-19. According to Muraira, “We were trying to think outside the box and figure out something so we could still provide some fun for the community during the summer.”