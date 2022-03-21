SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Staff

The City of San Clemente announced on Monday, March 21, details about its upcoming summer camps, of which it will offer more than 300 camps and programs led by expert instructors.

Starting Monday, San Clemente residents can view the city’s Summer Camp Guide on its website at san-clemente.org, which includes a Camps-At-A-Glance section to help people plan their summer on a week-by-week basis by camp category.

Save on programs with Early Bird Registration discounted prices on select camps by finding the green bird in the camp guide. Early Bird Registration opens on March 30 at 8 a.m. and lasts until May 3 at 5 p.m.

The Summer Camp Palooza will be held at the city’s annual Sensational Springtacular on April 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park Meadows, located at 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa. Camp Palooza will give families a chance to meet instructors, register for camps, receive camp discounts, get free giveaways, and more.

CAMPERships, wherein qualifying families will be eligible to receive up to $400 off any camp registration per child, will be offered for all summer camp programming, funded by the Friends of Beaches, Parks, & Recreation Foundation.

All allocations for CAMPERships are on a first come, first served basis, while funding lasts. Call 949.361.8264 for details on how to apply.

For more information about City of San Clemente Summer Camps, contact San Clemente Recreation at 949.361.8264 or 949.429.8797, or visit san-clemente.org/recreation.

