City of San Clemente: Nominees for Public Office

NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices mentioned below to be filled at the Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 5th day of November, 2019:
For Member of the City Council Vote for One
Christina Selter
Small Business Owner
Dee Coleman
Chief Executive Officer
Michael (Mickey) McLane
Retired Business Person
Jackson Hinkle
Marketing Specialist
Gene James
Security Consultant
Joanne M. Baade
City Clerk
City of San Clemente, California
