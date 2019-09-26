City of San Clemente: Nominees for Public Office

NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices mentioned below to be filled at the Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 5th day of November, 2019:

For Member of the City Council Vote for One

Christina Selter

Small Business Owner

Dee Coleman

Chief Executive Officer

Michael (Mickey) McLane

Retired Business Person

Jackson Hinkle

Marketing Specialist

Gene James

Security Consultant

Joanne M. Baade

City Clerk

City of San Clemente, California