Legal Notices, Uncategorized

City of San Clemente: Nominees for Public Office

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices mentioned below to be filled at the Special Municipal Election to be held in the City of San Clemente on the 5th day of November, 2019:

 

For Member of the City Council                          Vote for One

 

Christina Selter

Small Business Owner

 

Dee Coleman

Chief Executive Officer

 

Michael (Mickey) McLane

Retired Business Person

 

Jackson Hinkle

Marketing Specialist

 

Gene James

Security Consultant

 

 

 

 

                                                    

Joanne M. Baade

City Clerk

City of San Clemente, California

 

 

 

 

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>