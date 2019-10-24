City of San Clemente: Notice of Availability and Public Hearing

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY AND PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Final City of San Clemente Draft Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente shall have a public hearing for the presentation of the Final Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment (SLRVA) and consideration of a resolution authorizing submittal of the SLRVA to the California Coastal Commission for filing. The City initiated efforts to prepare the SLRVA in 2017 based on CCC Sea Level Rise Policy Guidance documents prepared in 2015 and 2018.

The basic elements of the City’s SLRVA include:

Identification and mapping of potential future sea level rise hazards;

Assessment of the vulnerability of development and coastal resources; and

Development of a range of adaptation strategies to minimize effects from Sea Level Rise.

The Draft SLRVA was available for public review and comment from August 1 through September 23, 2019. The City received comments from the public on the Draft SLRVA and has prepared a revised and Final SLRVA addressing public comments and making minor clarifications and modifications to the document.

The Final SLRVA is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available on the City’s website homepage and more specifically the Local Coastal Program webpage https://www.san-clemente.org/departments-services/planning-services/long-range-planning/local-coastal-program. The Draft Coastal Resiliency Plan is anticipated to be available for public review and comment in early 2020. For more information, please Contact: Cecilia Gallardo-Daly at Gallardo-DalyC@san-clemente.org or Leslea Meyerhoff at Leslea.Meyerhoff@att.net.

If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council