City of San Clemente – Notice Inviting Electronic Bids

NOTICE INVITING ELECTRONIC BIDS

Street Rehab. for Via Pico Plaza (Ave. Pico to End of Via Pico Plaza) PN 13315,

Ave. Pico (Calle De Los Molinos to Via Pico Plaza), PN 17329

And

Ave. Navarro (Ave. Pico to Calle De Los Molinos),

Calle De Los Molinos (Ave. Pico to Ave. Navarro)

Calle De Industrias (Calle De Los Molinos to Ave. Pico)

Project No’s. 16352 and 16353

Bids shall be submitted electronically through the City’s electronic procurement system (PlanetBids) at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=28939

Bids must be received by no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday April 25, 2019. PlanetBids will not receive any bids submitted after 2:00 p.m., as they will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic bids submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted. Bid tabulations will be available on PlanetBids immediately following the bid closing.

Bidders must complete line items information (PlanetBids Line Item Tab), and attach a paper Bid Form, completed in full and signed (PlanetBids Attachments Tab). In addition the Bidder shall attach Subcontractor(s) Listing, Experience Form, Copy of Bid Security, and all other documents required herein (PlanetBids Attachments Tab). The system will not accept a bid for which any required information is missing. Prior to the bid due date and time, all bidders shall submit the original Bid Security to:

Chris Tanio, PE

City of San Clemente

910 Calle Negocio, Suite 100

San Clemente, CA 92673

The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the plans, specifications and contract documents for City Project No’s. 13315, 16352, 16353, AND 17329 in the City of San Clemente, California.

Reference is hereby made to these Specifications for further particulars, and same are by such reference incorporated herein and made a part thereof, the same as though fully set forth hereunder.

Specifications and contract documents are posted in the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at:

https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=28939

All bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System website to participate in a bid or to be added to prospective bidders list.

The contract does call for monthly progress payments based upon the engineer’s estimate of the percentage of work completed. The City will retain 5% of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Government Code Section 14402 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to “substitution of securities.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, in accordance with Section 1770 of the California State Labor Code and in accordance with the terms of he Southern California Master Labor Agreement, has heretofore established a prevailing rate of per diem wages to be paid in the construction of the above entitled work. The said wage rates are herein referred to and adopted in this Notice as though fully set forth herein, and said scale is made a part of this Notice by reference.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.1, no contractor or sub-contractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. Furthermore, all bidders and contractors are hereby notified that no contractor or sub-contractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.