City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, ESTABLISHING FEES FOR THE PROCESSING OF SIDEWALK VENDING PERMITS AND RELATED RENEWALS

This resolution would establish fees for initial application submittal and renewal of Sidewalk Vending Permits to allow the City to recover its costs in processing these applications.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on November 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or to submit written communication, to express their opinion for or against the program.

In accordance with the requirements of CEQA this project has been determined to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) under Section 15378(b)(4) as the project relates to the creation of government funding mechanisms or other government fiscal activities which do not involve any commitment to any specific project which may result in a potentially significant physical impact on the environment.

Pursuant to Government Code Section 66016, data indicating the estimated costs required to provide the service for which this fee is levied and the revenue source anticipated to provide the service are available in the City Clerk’s office and posted on the City website at https://www.san-clemente.org/government/city-council/agendas/-folder-8993.

If you challenge this item in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing. For further information, you may contact Janet Batchelor at (949) 361-6105.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Council