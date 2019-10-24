City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON NOVEMBER 6, 2019 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

212 South Calle Seville – Cultural Heritage Permit 19-370/ Minor Exception Permit 19-380/ Sidewalk Waiver 19-017 – Wolter Remodel and Addition

A request to consider a remodel and second story addition to an existing duplex. The project also proposes to construct a 7.5 foot tall arbor in the front yard setback as well as miscellaneous walls and hedges above 42” in the front and street side yard setback areas. The project site abuts a historic property at 210 S. Calle Seville. The project site is within the Residential High Zoning District and within the Coastal Zone Overlay. A sidewalk waiver is requested is requested for the drive approach and a portion of the frontage along Avenida Santa Barbara due to topographic constraints.

Staff recommends the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities).

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing on this project will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission