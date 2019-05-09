City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2019-20

To consider adopting the City of San Clemente proposed budget for FY 2019-20. One week before the meeting, a full copy of the aforementioned budget will be available for review at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, or by accessing the City of San Clemente website at www.san-clemente.org or by contacting Erik Sund, Assistant City Manager/Finance and Administrative Services Director, at (949) 361-8360.

If you challenge the budget in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the budget.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council