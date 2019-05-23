City of San Clemente – Notice of Public Hearings June 5, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JUNE 5, 2019 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

1814 North El Camino Real – Amendment to Conditional Use Permit 19-055, Minor Cultural Heritage Permit 19-054, Minor Conditional Use Permit 19-136 – Historic Aquarium Café (OC Fresca)

A request to rehabilitate the North Beach property most recently known as “Ichibiri’s Restaurant” with minor exterior alterations, to allow for altered hours of operation with full alcohol service, and to allow indoor and outdoor acoustic entertainment within the MU1-A-CB-CZ zone at 1814 N. El Camino Real.

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15331 (Historical Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation), 15311 (Class 11: Accessory Structures), and 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) because the request is to rehabilitate a historic property.

207 South El Camino Real – Conditional use Permit 18-652, Special Activities Permit 19-154 – The Local Full Range of Alcohol and Special Events

A request to consider the on-site sale and consumption of a full range of alcohol and a Special Activities Permit for 15 special events for the remainder of 2019 at a restaurant located in the Downtown T-Zone.

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) because the request is for an ancillary use for an existing restaurant and involves a negligible temporary expansion of an approved use.

Zoning Amendment (ZA) 18-497 – Regulation of Leaf Blowers

A City-initiated zoning amendment for regulation of leaf blowers. The proposed code amendment will incorporate limitations on the use of leaf blowers in the City of San Clemente Municipal Code Title 8: Chapter 8.48, Noise Control and Chapter 8.64.190, Leaf Blower Operation.

Staff recommends the project be found exempt from CEQA because the adoption of the proposed ordinance is not a project within the meaning of the term set forth in State CEQA Guidelines, section 15378(a) and 15061(b). Staff further recommends that the project be alternatively and independently found categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Sections 15307 (Class 7): Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of Natural Resources and 15308 (Class 8): Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of the Environment.

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearings on these projects will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission