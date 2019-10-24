Legal Notices

City of San Clemente: Ordinance No. 1681 Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1681

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Clemente City Council, at its meeting of October 15, 2019, adopted the following ordinance:

 

Ordinance No. 1681 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE APPROVING ZONING AMENDMENT 17-043, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 17 (ZONING), CHAPTERS 17.28 (SPECIAL USES), 17.36 (COMMERCIAL ZONES AND STANDARDS), 17.40 (MIXED-USE ZONES AND STANDARDS), AND 17.88 (DEFINITIONS), TO REGULATE SMOKE OR TOBACCO SHOPS.

 

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

 

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of October 1, 2019 and was adopted at the City Council meeting of October 15, 2019, by the following vote:

 

AYES:             HAMM, WARD, MAYOR PRO TEM BANE

 

NOES:            FERGUSON

 

ABSTAIN:      NONE

 

ABSENT:       NONE

 

 

 

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council

 

