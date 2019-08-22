City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Zoning Amendment 19-290 – Thrift Store Ordinance

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente shall have a public hearing to consider a city-initiated proposal to amend San Clemente Municipal Code Title 17, the Zoning Ordinance, regarding the regulation of secondhand dealers (thrift stores). The Planning Commission will be considering changes to the Zoning Ordinance in Chapters 17.28, 17.36, 17.40, and 17.88 related to special uses, the permitted zones for the special uses, and related definitions.

Notice is hereby given that the project has been reviewed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (Pub. Resources Code, § 21000 et seq.) (“CEQA”) and the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., tit. 14, § 15000 et seq.), and the proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance is exempt from environmental review pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines sections 15378(b)(2) and 15378(b)(5) because the revisions relate to the ongoing administrative activities and organizational or administrative activities of governments that will not result in direct or indirect physical changes in the environment, and therefore do not constitute a “project” as defined by the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., title 14, § 15000 et seq.) and therefore are exempt from CEQA and no further environmental review is required.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge this project in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearing on this project will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the request.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission