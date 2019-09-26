City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NOS. 1679 and 1680

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its Adjourned Regular meeting of September 18, 2019, adopted the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1679 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 1 OF THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TO ESTABLISH ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY FOR PARK RANGERS.

Ordinance No. 1680 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE ADDING MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 5, BUSINESS LICENSES AND REGULATIONS, CHAPTER 5.50, SIDEWALK VENDING, AND AMEND TITLES 8, HEALTH AND SAFETY, 9, PUBLIC PEACE, MORALS AND WELFARE, AND 12, STREETS, SIDEWALKS, AND PUBLIC PLACES, OF THE CODE, RELATING TO SIDEWALK VENDING REGULATIONS IN COMPLIANCE WITH SENATE BILL 946.

Full copies of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinances were introduced at the City Council meeting of September 3, 2019 and were adopted at the City Council Adjourned Regular meeting of September 18, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: HAMM, WARD, MAYOR PRO TEM BANE

NOES: NONE

ABSTAIN: NONE

ABSENT: FERGUSON

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council