City of San Clemente: Public Notice

ORDINANCE NOS. 1672 and 1674

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of May 21, 2019, introduced the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1672 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 10 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SPEED ZONES ON CITY STREETS. Ordinance No. 1674 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE FINDING THAT EXIGENT CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO IMMEDIATE THREATS TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WELFARE REQUIRE ENFORCEMENT OF THE PROVISIONS OF SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 8.86 PROHIBITING CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, EXCEPT AS PROVIDED THEREIN.

Full copies of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinances at its meeting of June 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council