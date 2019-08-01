City of San Clemente: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY OF

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Public Health Goals Report

The Public Health Goals report is due every three years and is intended to provide information to the public in addition to Annual Water Quality Reports mailed to each customer for the period 2016, 2017 and 2018. A copy of the City’s Public Health Goals Report is available for review at the City Utilities Department Administration Building located in the City Water Reclamation Facilities at 380 Avenida Pico Building N. For further details, you are invited to contact the City Utilities Department, located at 380 Avenida Pico Building N, San Clemente, California or by telephone at (949) 366-1553.

If you challenge this report in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the Public Hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the City Utilities Department Administration Building on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Room, located in the City Water Reclamation Facilities at 380 Avenida Pico Building N, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or to submit written communication, to express their opinion in support or opposition to the report.

Kevin Lussier

Assistant Utilities Manager

City of San Clemente Utilities Department