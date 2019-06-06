City of San Clemente: Public Notice of Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON JUNE 19, 2019 PUBLIC HEARINGS

WILL BE HELD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

1410 Calle Mirador – Site Plan Permit (SPP) 18-663 / Cultural Heritage Permit (CHP) 18-664 – North Beach Bed & Breakfast

A request to construct a Bed and Breakfast Inn with one primary residence for an on-site manager and three guest rooms on a vacant lot within the NC2-A-AH-CZ zone at 1410 Calle Mirador.

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15303(c) (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and Section 15332 (In-Fill Development Projects).

These applications are on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and are available for public inspection and comment by contacting the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6183. If you challenge these projects in court you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearings.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting must submit the electronic files to the City Planner by no later than 12:00 noon on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

Notice is further given that said public hearings on these projects will be conducted by the City of San Clemente Planning Commission and held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Council Chambers located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings or to provide written communication to the Planning Commission to express their opinion for or against the requests.

For further details, please call or visit the office of the City of San Clemente Planning Commission Secretary at the Community Development Department where information is on file and available for public inspection.

Secretary to the San Clemente Planning Commission