City of San Clemente – Public Notice – Ordinance Adoption 1671

ORDINANCE NO. 1671

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of March 19, 2019, adopted the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1671 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA ADDING SECTION 8.86.040 TO THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO ENFORCEMENT OF CAMPING ORDINANCES.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Department, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinance was introduced at the City Council meeting of March 5, 2019 and was adopted at the City Council meeting of March 19, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: BANE, FERGUSON, HAMM, WARD, MAYOR SWARTZ

NOES: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council