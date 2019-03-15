City of San Clemente – Public Notice Ordinance No. 1671

ORDINANCE NO. 1671

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of March 5, 2019, introduced the following ordinance:

Ordinance No. 1671 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA ADDING SECTION 8.86.040 TO THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO ENFORCEMENT OF CAMPING ORDINANCES.

A full copy of the aforementioned Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinance at its meeting of March 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council