City of San Clemente – Public Notice Ordinance Nos. 1668, 1669, 1670

ORDINANCE NOS. 1668, 1669 and 1670

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of March 5, 2019 adopted the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1668 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, FOR A CITY-INITIATED AMENDMENT (ZA 18-243) OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 17 FOR ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS.

Ordinance No. 1669 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 15.76 TO UPDATE THE FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT CODE TO MEET THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS OF THE NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM.

Ordinance No. 1670 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING SECTION 2.04.050 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE RELATING TO CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS BEING GOVERNED UNDER “ROBERT’S RULES OF ORDER”.

Full copies of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the above-referenced Ordinances were introduced at the City Council meeting of February 19, 2019 and were adopted at the City Council meeting of March 5, 2019 by the following vote:

AYES: BANE, FERGUSON, HAMM, WARD, MAYOR SWARTZ

NOES: NONE

ABSTAIN: NONE

ABSENT: NONE

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council