City Sets Tryout Date for Summer Lifeguard Positions

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The City of San Clemente’s Marine Safety Division announced that the tryouts for seasonal lifeguard and lifeguard trainee positions will occur on Sunday morning, Feb. 20, at the division headquarters, just north of the pier.

Applicants will attempt to complete an approximate 800-yard ocean swim in 13½ minutes or less, and those who succeed will compete in a 1,200-yard run-swim-run. Check-in on the day of tryouts is scheduled for 7 a.m.

The top candidates from the physical tests will be invited to an interview the same day, and the top candidates from that process will be invited to participate in a mandatory 92-hour training held consecutively on Saturdays and Sundays, from March 26 to April 24.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old with a valid work permit by June 1 to be eligible to apply, and must be available for all 92 hours of training. Those under 18 must have signed a parental consent form prior to participating in tryouts.

Those looking to try out must either complete an online application form at san-clemente.org/jobs or apply in-person at the Marine Safety Division Headquarters.

Pay for the ocean lifeguard position ranges from $18.24 to $22.17, and the entry level lifeguard trainee position is paid $15 an hour.

For additional inquiries, contact Lt. Sean Staudenbaur at staudenbaurs@san-clemente.org or call 949.361.8219.

Related