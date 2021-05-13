City, TCA Set to Officially Part Ways

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Following a vote by the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ governing bodies on Thursday, May 13, the city and the toll road operators are likely to sever ties this July, when San Clemente’s councilmembers can officially remove themselves from the boards of directors.

During a joint board meeting on Thursday, directors granted the city’s request to waive a requirement that member cities must submit written notice to withdraw from the TCA at least 120 days prior to June 30, the end of a fiscal year.

Though the 120-day notice is a requirement under the Joint Power Authority’s agreement that established the TCA, “the Boards of Directors felt it was in the best interest of all parties to grant San Clemente’s requested waiver,” the TCA explained in a press release.

The council in early April voted to initiate the steps necessary for San Clemente to withdraw from the TCA as a member agency by directing city staff to draft the withdrawal notice, as well as authorize Mayor Kathy Ward to request the waiver.

Ward currently represents the city as a director on the TCA’s Foothill/Eastern board, which oversees the 133, 241 and 261 Toll Roads. Mayor Pro Tem Gene James sits as a director on the San Joaquin Hills TCA board that manages the 73 Toll Road.

“This has been a long time coming, and it’s in the best interest of the city for the city to withdraw from the TCA,” James said on Thursday afternoon. “This is about protecting our city from a toll road going through the middle of our homes, of our schools, of our churches.”

According to the agencies, the city will need to submit its formal request to withdraw after councilmembers meet next Tuesday, May 18. Based on the council’s previous decisions, as well as its sentiment toward the TCA, it’s all but certain to vote in favor of officially withdrawing.

This all comes as many local officials have grown increasingly leery of the TCA’s previous commitment to pursue an extension of Los Patrones Parkway as a free arterial route, instead of its hotly contested proposals to connect the 241 to the 5 freeway via San Clemente’s open space.

Suspicions that those plans to extend the 241 still remain on the table stem from the TCA voting this past March to oppose state legislation by Sen. Patricia Bates, who’s looking to have the toll road end at its current terminus at Oso Parkway.

TCA officials have maintained that there are no plans to construct a toll road through the city.

Concerns escalated locally after a working group comprising members of the Foothill/Eastern TCA board last month drafted a controversial policy that proposes to allow future boards to call for a study of extending the 241 or improving Los Patrones if certain “triggers” or metrics occur.

The Foothill/Eastern TCA board discussed the proposed policy during a meeting late last month. Directors opted to have further talks and make amendments to the policy by involving more stakeholders to provide input.

In addition to the council’s vote to begin exiting from the TCA last month, it also approved plans to further the process of ending the development impact fees (DIFs) that the city collects from property owners of new developments and pays to the TCA.

The city has argued that San Clemente’s residents haven’t benefited from a toll road because the TCA never completed its southern alignment of the 241, which was initially intended to connect to Interstate 5, south of San Clemente.

The TCA on Thursday said the city is still on the hook for paying its share of the DIFs, as those coffers are earmarked for the agencies’ bond obligations.

“While San Clemente’s withdrawal would mean it will no longer have city council representation on either of the TCA’s two Boards of Directors, certain obligations under the Joint Exercise of Powers Agreements will remain,” the TCA said in the release.

“San Clemente must continue to collect development impact fees (DIFs) and remit them to TCA, as the fees are a financial commitment pledged to secure bonds issued by TCA,” the release added. “A member city’s obligation to collect DIFs continues as long as the fees are pledged as security for any financial commitment.”

It’s unclear how the TCA’s interpretation relating to the fees will impact efforts by the city to cease payments. As of this posting, City Attorney Scott Smith and Ward weren’t immediately available to provide comment.

