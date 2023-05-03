In its first meeting without former Councilmember Gene James on Tuesday night, May 2, the San Clemente City Council decided the best way to find his replacement would be to receive applications until noon on May 15, and conduct interviews in the weeks to follow.

Following James’ departure effective Friday, April 28, the council chose the process of appointing a candidate to fill his term that expires in December 2024 instead of holding a $100,000 special election next March.

City Clerk Laura Campagnolo added Tuesday that staff was exploring whether the city would be eligible to hold a stand-alone election in November, as had occurred in San Clemente with a mail-in election in 2019 after the death of the late Mayor Steven Swartz.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, registered to vote in San Clemente, and must live within the boundaries of the city.

“For staff, we would like some level of report about options for vetting and making an ultimate decision,” Mayor Chris Duncan said, adding to the approved motion. “I’m sort of guided by our commission and committee process, and if we stick with something like that, that we’re familiar with, then we can’t get into too much trouble.”

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Knoblock first suggested having candidates send in “letters of qualification” to the city and having councilmembers interview applicants, in turn avoiding the costs associated with holding a special election. He received support from his colleagues on the dais.

Councilmember Victor Cabral initially said the city should allow people to submit applications until Tuesday, May 9, which would allow for a special committee or subcommittee to conduct a review and return with a short list of candidates by the following regular meeting on May 16.

That idea received pushback from Councilmember Mark Enmeier, who preferred that everyone have equal access to see the applications. Cabral said he wanted to present the idea for consideration before making a motion.

“But, as I understand it, if we have 100 people apply, then we would have to interview 100 people in open session,” said Cabral. “That’s what I thought we might be able to avoid.”

City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell said the council couldn’t act on Enmeier’s suggestion of conducting interviews in closed session.

Duncan’s position favored emulating the Laguna Niguel City Council, which held a nine-day period of receiving applications after the resignation of former Councilmember Rischi Paul Sharma on April 6. Nine days would still allow the council to receive a list of candidates by May 16, Duncan said, adding that he felt it best to wait before deciding the interview process.

“I think if we give a nine-day application period, we should have enough time to review applications before the next meeting, and then we can see where we go from there in terms of a special meeting or something like that to conduct interviews,” said Duncan.

Knoblock liked the suggestion, but said he wanted to give San Clemente residents more time to “absorb” James’ resignation, which didn’t become official until a few days ago, and to apply if interested.

With only one opportunity to post a listing or information in the weekly San Clemente Times before the proverbial period would end on Thursday, May 11—nine days from Tuesday—Knoblock felt it best to give two weeks. He added that he thought the council could quickly come to a decision.

“I don’t know that we’ll have dozens and dozens of applications,” he said. “But if we do, I think as a council, we can review those, and by straw vote or opinion poll among us, quickly whittle that list down to a handful and then be able to make a decision.”

Speaking to Duncan’s concerns that an actual two-week period would extend the discussion of next steps to June, Knoblock proposed setting the deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12. However, Campagnolo reminded the council the city wouldn’t be able to post in the SC Times until the May 11 edition, which would force a quick turnaround time and potentially hinder the number of applications the city received.

Knoblock’s next suggestion of a May 15 deadline received support. Duncan spoke about his desires for the process.

“I’m hoping we can get our procedures set and laid out by our next regular meeting, and when we conduct interviews, it’s going to be during a special meeting, because we don’t want to burden the regular meeting with that kind of thing,” said Duncan.