A small development group curried favor from the San Clemente City Council last week, paving the way for a proposed mini golf facility at Vista Hermosa Sports Park.

Councilmembers voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Andy Hall to conduct exclusive property negotiations with Salty Turf LLC, which comprises three San Clemente residents, regarding a 1.18-acre lot set aside as a designated lease area within the sports park’s Master Plan.

The group’s proposal to construct 36 holes, along with clubhouse and concession areas, came to the council after the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission reviewed and recommended it via a 6-0-1 vote in February. Commissioner Rob Feuerstein recused himself from the decision.

Jeff Moore, member of Salty Turf and development partner of the ongoing Rare Society project, spoke to the San Clemente Times on Monday, May 8, and mentioned the importance of receiving public support for the potential mini golf facility.

“Also, to have the support of the City Council is massive for us, to have them see the vision and understand the value that it’s going to give to our community is awesome,” said Moore.

Salty Turf and the city are progressing in negotiations, according to Moore, who added that the immediate next steps are concentrated on conceptualizing design for the facility. According to the city’s staff report regarding the item for the May 2 council meeting, the lease amount was undetermined prior to any negotiations.

The group’s goal is to build a facility that reflects the beauty and landmarks associated with San Clemente, Moore’s partner Andrew Streett previously said to the BPR Commission, with features such as the T-Street Bridge decorating a hole rather than a clown’s face.

At the council meeting, Councilmember Mark Enmeier asked Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department Director Samantha Wylie to speak to the city only receiving one response when it issued a request for proposals (RFP) on the property in December 2022.

“We posted the RFP on Planet Bids, which is the standard—we use that for all of our bidding,” said Wylie, adding that the proposal “was all we got, and we’re not to required to come with any type of minimum proposal response, so that’s kind of where we landed.”

Other groups that previously expressed interest did not reach out further, according to Wylie.

She added that while staff doesn’t have data that shows a specific desire for mini golf in town, the lot would remain undeveloped if the council voted against the proposal, and could remain barren indefinitely as the city prioritizes its own responsibilities and plans.

Regarding the facility’s design, Moore said he met Monday with an architect from artificial grass installer Back Nine Greens, which services corporate and residential needs across the nation.

“Today, he just wanted to visit the site and get a little bit of inspiration, and he was shocked,” said Moore. “He literally was like, ‘This is a blank canvas, I cannot believe that this is undeveloped, and nothing has been done here.’”

With Moore acting as the marketing arm of Salty Turf, he looks to continue developing the design concepts as partners Streett and Marcus Vanneman take on the operations and financial aspects, respectively, if the group signs a lease agreement to operate on the property.