City to Hold Tryouts for Open Lifeguard Positions

By Zara Flores

Though the 2020 Junior Lifeguard Program was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, San Clemente will again hold its City Lifeguard Position tryouts on Sunday, Feb. 21. The tryouts will be held at the Marine Safety Division Headquarters.

Candidates will compete in a series of swimming and running challenges, as well as an interview after successful completion of the physical portion of the tryouts. The top candidates overall will be invited to a training program scheduled from the end of March through April.

Applicants must be 16 years of age by June 7, with a valid work permit and signed parental consent if younger than 18.

Applicants can see hourly pay for the positions and can apply online at san-clemente.org/jobs or apply in person at the Marine Safety Division Headquarters.

The tryouts and training program will comply with COVID-19 safety measures, according to the city.

