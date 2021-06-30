City to Host Housing Element Update Community Workshop

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The city of San Clemente will hold a community workshop on Thursday, July 1, so residents can learn more about the Housing Element Update—the blueprint within a General Plan that local governments rely on to plan for growth and development, which is updated every eight years.

The city is inviting the community to participate in the workshop at Max Berg Park, where they can ask questions and provide comments on the city’s housing needs.

Participants can join Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the park, located at 1100 Calle Puente, San Clemente.

A draft of the 2021-2029 Housing Element can be found for review at san-clemente.org/housingelement.

Questions and requests for additional information can be forwarded to Jennifer Savage, the city’s project planner, at savagej@san-clemente.org. She can also be reached by phone at 949.361.6186.

